IndusInd Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2025.

IndusInd Bank Ltd crashed 27.21% to Rs 655.55 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd tumbled 6.27% to Rs 680.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74898 shares in the past one month.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd lost 5.85% to Rs 5211.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4151 shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd fell 5.69% to Rs 273.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd dropped 5.69% to Rs 532.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

