K&R Rail Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd, Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd and Damodar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2025.

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd crashed 19.98% to Rs 212.2 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92106 shares in the past one month.

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd tumbled 8.59% to Rs 99. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54095 shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd lost 8.07% to Rs 22. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 513 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd fell 7.47% to Rs 14.36. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49239 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd pared 7.38% to Rs 32.12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2592 shares in the past one month.

