Indices trade with strong gains; auto shares gear up

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with major gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 22,750 mark. Auto shares jumped for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 927.77 points or 1.25% to 75,097.72. The Nifty 50 index rallied 274.80 points or 1.22% to 22,783.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.77% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 2.55%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,765 shares rose and 1,195 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias merchandise exports during February 2025 were $36.91 billion as compared to $41.41 billion in February 2024, recording a slide of around 11%. Merchandise imports during February 2025 were $50.96 billion as compared to $60.92 billion in February 2024, down 16.34%. Merchandise exports during April-February 2024-25 were $395.63 billion as compared to $395.38 billion during April-February 2023-24.

Merchandise imports during April-February 2024-25 were $656.68 billion as compared to $621.19 billion during April-February 2023-24. Merchandise trade deficit during April-February 2024-25 was $261.06 billion as compared to $225.81 billion during April-February 2023-24.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index added 2.21% to 21,200.35. The index gained 3.14% in the two trading sessions.

Bosch (up 3.74%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.29%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.9%), Exide Industries (up 2.8%), Tata Motors (up 2.78%), Ashok Leyland (up 2.29%), Apollo Tyres (up 2.01%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.96%) and MRF (up 1.96%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.73% to 6.805 as compared with the previous close of 6.797.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.5575, compared with its close of 86.8150 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 4 April 2025 settlement rose 0.67% to Rs 88,617.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.15% to 103.25.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.19% to 4.314.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2025 settlement advanced 80 cents or 1.13% to $71.87 a barrel.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

