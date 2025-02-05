Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs -4.18 crore

Net loss of Industrial Investment Trust reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 35.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -4.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-4.187.40 PL OPM %163.40320.95 -PBDT-6.9023.75 PL PBT-7.9623.39 PL NP-5.1635.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 36.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Betala Global Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 550.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 42.30% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story