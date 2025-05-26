Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -5.07 crore

Net loss of Industrial Investment Trust reported to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.82% to Rs 4.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 16.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

