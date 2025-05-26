Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 12.72% to Rs 344.38 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 10.00% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 344.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.18% to Rs 103.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.51% to Rs 1465.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1122.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales344.38305.53 13 1465.541122.93 31 OPM %14.8215.40 -14.3712.28 - PBDT46.1442.40 9 190.38107.59 77 PBT32.4130.60 6 135.4258.91 130 NP23.7621.60 10 103.1240.57 154

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

