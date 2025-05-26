Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.72% to Rs 344.38 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 10.00% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 344.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.18% to Rs 103.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.51% to Rs 1465.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1122.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

344.38305.531465.541122.9314.8215.4014.3712.2846.1442.40190.38107.5932.4130.60135.4258.9123.7621.60103.1240.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News