G G Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 240.15% to Rs 45.58 crore

Net loss of G G Engineering reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 240.15% to Rs 45.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.17% to Rs 7.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 178.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.5813.40 240 178.03149.09 19 OPM %-2.0457.01 -4.305.29 - PBDT0.498.27 -94 12.0210.93 10 PBT0.428.09 -95 11.5410.30 12 NP-0.185.47 PL 7.687.10 8

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

