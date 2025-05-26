G G Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 240.15% to Rs 45.58 crore

Net loss of G G Engineering reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 240.15% to Rs 45.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.17% to Rs 7.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 178.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

