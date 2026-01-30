Associate Sponsors

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 225.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 2194.00 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 225.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 208.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 2194.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1828.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2194.001828.00 20 OPM %7.06-12.20 -PBDT363.00-38.00 LP PBT230.00-203.00 LP NP225.00-208.00 LP

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

