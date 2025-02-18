Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 260.09 points or 2.15% at 11853.42 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, DEE Development Engineers Ltd (down 11.63%), PTC Industries Ltd (down 10%),Zen Technologies Ltd (down 10%),Balu Forge Industries Ltd (down 8.68%),Goodluck India Ltd (down 8.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Pennar Industries Ltd (down 7.99%), Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (down 7.81%), Swan Energy Ltd (down 7.79%), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 7.78%), and Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (down 7.78%).

On the other hand, Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 5%), Thermax Ltd (up 4.4%), and BMW Industries Ltd (up 2.05%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1056.37 or 2.34% at 44100.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 152.27 points or 1.1% at 13708.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.05 points or 0.17% at 22921.45.

Also Read

India's top 10 firms valued at $1.1 trillion, surpass Saudi Arabia's GDP

LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi shares dissent note over CEC appointment

Elon Musk not a DOGE employee, cannot fire employees: White House

Akash Anand demands Cong leader Udit Raj's arrest over remarks on Mayawati

'Disrespectful': Rahul Gandhi slams 'midnight decision' on CEC appointment

The BSE Sensex index was down 103.42 points or 0.14% at 75893.44.

On BSE,800 shares were trading in green, 3090 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Concord Biotech rebounds after 7-day losing streak

Concord Biotech drops after Q3 PAT falls 2% YoY to Rs 76 cr

ABB India unveils low voltage flameproof motors range

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Amit Shah reviews implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story