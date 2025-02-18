Industrials shares fall

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 260.09 points or 2.15% at 11853.42 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, DEE Development Engineers Ltd (down 11.63%), PTC Industries Ltd (down 10%),Zen Technologies Ltd (down 10%),Balu Forge Industries Ltd (down 8.68%),Goodluck India Ltd (down 8.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Pennar Industries Ltd (down 7.99%), Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (down 7.81%), Swan Energy Ltd (down 7.79%), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 7.78%), and Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (down 7.78%).

On the other hand, Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 5%), Thermax Ltd (up 4.4%), and BMW Industries Ltd (up 2.05%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1056.37 or 2.34% at 44100.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 152.27 points or 1.1% at 13708.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.05 points or 0.17% at 22921.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 103.42 points or 0.14% at 75893.44.

On BSE,800 shares were trading in green, 3090 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

