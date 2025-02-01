Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrials shares slide

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Industrials index falling 346.29 points or 2.5% at 13485.47 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (down 8.44%), Dynamic Cables Ltd (down 6.76%),Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (down 6.46%),Ircon International Ltd (down 6.43%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 6.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (down 6.02%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 5.8%), NCC Ltd (down 5.77%), ABB India Ltd (down 5.55%), and Supreme Industries Ltd (down 5.31%).

On the other hand, Ideaforge Technology Ltd (up 6.31%), Wendt India Ltd (up 5.12%), and Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (up 4.6%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 75.66 or 0.15% at 50034.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.44 points or 0.26% at 14892.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.35 points or 0.06% at 23495.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 43.55 points or 0.06% at 77544.12.

On BSE,1944 shares were trading in green, 1850 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

