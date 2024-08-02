Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 250.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.41% to Rs 13.66 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications rose 250.56% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.41% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.669.66 41 OPM %31.1116.98 -PBDT4.761.73 175 PBT4.151.19 249 NP3.120.89 251
