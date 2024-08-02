Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 250.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 250.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.41% to Rs 13.66 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 250.56% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.41% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.669.66 41 OPM %31.1116.98 -PBDT4.761.73 175 PBT4.151.19 249 NP3.120.89 251

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Joe Biden tells Netanyahu to accept cease-fire in 'very direct' call

Stock Market LIVE: Newage shares shine - Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa zoom up to 12%; Sensex down 600 pts

Advantage for Indians? UK may soon face skilled worker shortage in key jobs

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug 8 amid tensions

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story