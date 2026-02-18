Info Edge (India) to pump Rs 30-cr in subsidiary, SIHL

Info Edge (India) announced it has agreed to invest Rs 30 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) (SIHL).

SIHL is engaged mainly in direct or indirect investments in tech companies and related activities including investment in Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). As of 31st March 2025, SIHL reported a profit of Rs 0.86 crore.

The fresh capital infusion will enable SIHL to explore investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s) and other general purposes.

As a part of transaction, the company will acquire 14,01,214 compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) at an issue price of Rs 214.10 each including premium of Rs 114.10 per CCD. The said transaction will be completed within 30 days from the approval. Post this investment, SIHL remains the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.