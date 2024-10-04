Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Information Technology shares gain

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 82.36 points or 0.2% at 42271.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, R Systems International Ltd (up 6.75%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 3.4%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 2.91%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.78%),Mastek Ltd (up 2.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coforge Ltd (up 1.49%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.01%), D-Link India Ltd (up 0.9%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.87%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 0.85%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (down 6.76%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 4.78%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.44%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 372.5 or 0.66% at 56023.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 134.99 points or 0.81% at 16562.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.55 points or 0.24% at 25189.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 282.62 points or 0.34% at 82214.48.

On BSE,1151 shares were trading in green, 2003 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

