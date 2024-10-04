Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 3.55%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.21%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 6.87% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX
Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 3.55% today to trade at Rs 1134. The BSE Realty index is down 1.21% to quote at 8089.01. The index is down 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 3.48% and Sunteck Realty Ltd lost 2.5% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 77.46 % over last one year compared to the 25.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 6.87% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7941 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45765 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 702 on 26 Oct 2023.
