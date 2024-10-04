Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 3.55%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.21%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 6.87% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 3.55% today to trade at Rs 1134. The BSE Realty index is down 1.21% to quote at 8089.01. The index is down 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 3.48% and Sunteck Realty Ltd lost 2.5% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 77.46 % over last one year compared to the 25.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

