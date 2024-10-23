Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Information Technology shares rise

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 198.43 points or 0.48% at 41577.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Coforge Ltd (up 7.5%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 7.15%),Mastek Ltd (up 2.91%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 2.91%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 1.03%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.03%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.01%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 0.88%), and Mphasis Ltd (up 0.8%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (down 4.75%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.52%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 2.67%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 678.36 or 1.27% at 52852.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 162.52 points or 1.02% at 15693.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 64.35 points or 0.26% at 24407.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.91 points or 0.03% at 80194.81.

On BSE,917 shares were trading in green, 2241 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

