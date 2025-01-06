Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Falls 6.09%

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd has lost 4.13% over last one month compared to 5.32% fall in BSE Commodities index and 2.97% drop in the SENSEX

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd lost 6.09% today to trade at Rs 151. The BSE Commodities index is down 0.24% to quote at 7266.08. The index is down 5.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, UPL Ltd decreased 5.59% and Fine Organic Industries Ltd lost 3.83% on the day. The BSE Commodities index went up 10.05 % over last one year compared to the 10.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd has lost 4.13% over last one month compared to 5.32% fall in BSE Commodities index and 2.97% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5738 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 196 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 127 on 11 Mar 2024.

