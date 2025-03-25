Onward Technologies Ltd Surges 6.95%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.09%

Onward Technologies Ltd has lost 4.92% over last one month compared to 6.92% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4% rise in the SENSEX

Onward Technologies Ltd gained 6.95% today to trade at Rs 289.9. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.09% to quote at 37013.36. The index is down 6.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Technologies Ltd increased 4.99% and Subex Ltd added 4.01% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 3.32 % over last one year compared to the 7.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Onward Technologies Ltd has lost 4.92% over last one month compared to 6.92% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12407 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 516.2 on 16 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 246.55 on 12 Mar 2025.

