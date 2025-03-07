Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 341.78 points or 0.91% at 37165.63 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 3.19%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.07%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.83%),LTIMindtree Ltd (down 1.62%),InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mphasis Ltd (down 1.52%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.49%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.46%), Subex Ltd (down 1.13%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 0.93%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), and Black Box Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 448.93 or 0.99% at 45714.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 26.63 points or 0.19% at 13847.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.65 points or 0.1% at 22568.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 49.97 points or 0.07% at 74390.06.

On BSE,2522 shares were trading in green, 1363 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

