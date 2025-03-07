Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 47.58 points or 0.97% at 4844.54 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, NTPC Ltd (down 2.28%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.21%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.44%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.41%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 1.33%), EMS Ltd (down 0.2%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.72%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.6%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 448.93 or 0.99% at 45714.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 26.63 points or 0.19% at 13847.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.65 points or 0.1% at 22568.35.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 49.97 points or 0.07% at 74390.06.

On BSE,2522 shares were trading in green, 1363 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News