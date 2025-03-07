Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares fall

Utilties shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 47.58 points or 0.97% at 4844.54 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, NTPC Ltd (down 2.28%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.21%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.44%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.41%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 1.33%), EMS Ltd (down 0.2%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.72%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.6%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 448.93 or 0.99% at 45714.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 26.63 points or 0.19% at 13847.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.65 points or 0.1% at 22568.35.

Also Read

Women's Day 2025 special: Key government schemes driving women empowerment

Cong protests in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur against party leader's 'harassment'

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock freezes 5% upper circuit; up 245% in 1 year

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty nears 22,600 led by RIL; SmallCaps extend rally

J-K CM presents Rs 1.12 trn budget with focus on inclusive growth

The BSE Sensex index was up 49.97 points or 0.07% at 74390.06.

On BSE,2522 shares were trading in green, 1363 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hariom Pipe Inds gains after board OKs to incorporate subsidiary

Barometers trade with small gains; metal shares shine

Japanese markets tumble, Nikkei down 2.17%

Chinese shares end lower after a choppy session

Biocon arm joins hands with Civica to expand diabetic drug in US

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story