Information Technology stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 178.84 points or 0.48% at 36714.69 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.89%), Mphasis Ltd (down 2.68%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 2.15%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.78%),Mastek Ltd (down 1.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.46%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 1.29%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 1.2%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.17%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.16%).

On the other hand, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 7.07%), Black Box Ltd (up 6.18%), and Onward Technologies Ltd (up 4.69%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 244.02 or 0.47% at 52657.27.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 76.72 points or 0.49% at 15783.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.1 points or 0.11% at 24724.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 115.37 points or 0.14% at 81335.64.

On BSE,2118 shares were trading in green, 1908 were trading in red and 199 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

