Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 178.84 points or 0.48% at 36714.69 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.89%), Mphasis Ltd (down 2.68%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 2.15%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.78%),Mastek Ltd (down 1.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.46%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 1.29%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 1.2%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.17%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.16%).

On the other hand, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 7.07%), Black Box Ltd (up 6.18%), and Onward Technologies Ltd (up 4.69%) turned up.