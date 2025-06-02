Nykaa drops after Q4 PAT slumps 22% QoQ to Rs 20 cr

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) declined 3.64% to Rs 195.85 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 22.36% to Rs 20.28 crore on 9.06% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2,061.76 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated revenue and net profit jumped 23.6% and 192.6% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 39.55 crore in Q4 FY25, rising 102.2% YoY while declining 11.24% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 133 crore in Q4 FY25, recording the growth of 43% compared with Rs 93 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved 88 bps to 6.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 5.6% in Q4 FY24.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 27% to Rs 4,102 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 3,217 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from beauty segment jumped 25% to Rs 1,895 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,519 crore posted in Q4 FY24, GMV stood at Rs 3,058 crore in Q4 FY25, up 31% YoY. In Q4 FY25, revenue from fashion segment stood at Rs 161 crore, up 11% compared with Rs 145 crore posted in same quarter last year. GMV jumped 18% YoY to Rs 1,037 crore in Q4 FY25. On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 104.8% to Rs 66.08 crore on 24.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,949.82 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company announced the demerger of its eB2B business from FSN Distribution to Nykaa E-Retail, both wholly owned subsidiaries of FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The demerger was initially announced in February 2024 and received approval from the NCLT on 9 May 2025. This move consolidates Nykaas online beauty businesses under a single entity, creating a more agile and synergistic structure. It brings together businesses with shared physical and technological infrastructure, common brand partnerships, and overlapping product portfoliosunlocking significant operational and commercial benefits. This is a pivotal step in Nykaas strategy to strengthen its leadership across the entire addressable beauty market in India, spanning online, offline, and unorganized retail channels.

Further, the company announced the merger of Iluminar Media (LBB) into Nykaa Fashion, both wholly owned subsidiaries of FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The merger proposal was announced during the companys Q4 FY2024 earnings call in May 2024 and received approval from the NCLT on 27 May 2025. FSN E-Commerce Ventures had acquired a 100% stake in LBB in August 2022. This integration consolidates Nykaas content creation and events businesses under a single entity. By incorporating LBBs content platform, Nykaa significantly enhances its 360-degree marketing engineempowering both the company and its brand partners across platforms. This strategic move reinforces the Groups commitment to delivering rich, content-led consumer experiences at every touchpoint.