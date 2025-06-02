Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6571, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 52.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.22% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6571, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24710.35. The Sensex is at 81322.01, down 0.16%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 7.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21442.05, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.21 lakh shares in last one month.