Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6571, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 52.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.22% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6571, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24710.35. The Sensex is at 81322.01, down 0.16%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 7.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21442.05, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6597.5, down 0.78% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd jumped 52.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.22% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 79.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

Nykaa drops after Q4 PAT slumps 22% QoQ to Rs 20 cr

Reliance Power Ltd soars 7.13%

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for fifth session

Hyundai Motor total sales rises 1% YoY in May'25

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story