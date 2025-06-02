Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SML Isuzu said that it sold 1,543 units in May 2025, registering a de-growth of 1.3% from 1,563 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales surged 29.9% to 413 units in May 2025 as against 318 units sold in May 2024.

The company sold 1,130 units of passenger vehicles in May 2025, down 9.2% YoY.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 1.2% to Rs 52.95 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.51% to Rs 771.38 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of SML Isuzu rose 0.84% to Rs 1,901.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nykaa drops after Q4 PAT slumps 22% QoQ to Rs 20 cr

Reliance Power Ltd soars 7.13%

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for fifth session

Hyundai Motor total sales rises 1% YoY in May'25

Niva Bupa Health slumps after block deal

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story