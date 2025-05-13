Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

May 13 2025
Sales decline 38.49% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 43.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.49% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 160.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 105.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.03% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.472.39 -38 6.6611.69 -43 OPM %-2980.95-1266.95 --2489.19-1095.04 - PBDT-42.60-26.03 -64 -154.92-107.04 -45 PBT-43.94-27.54 -60 -160.75-113.54 -42 NP-43.94-26.54 -66 -160.75-105.08 -53

