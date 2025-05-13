TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 124.76 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 11.50% to Rs 34.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 124.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.42% to Rs 117.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 449.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

124.76115.84449.68407.9926.6335.3030.9131.6337.4238.42141.79119.0034.1135.10128.59105.0534.8031.21117.1992.70

