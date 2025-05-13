SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 94.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 421.47 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 94.35% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 421.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 509.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.21% to Rs 145.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 1775.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1638.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

421.47509.421775.741638.4114.9527.2623.6225.9914.3993.02222.41276.606.1485.35192.03244.493.7366.01145.69187.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News