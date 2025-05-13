Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 50.12 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals declined 10.49% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 50.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.06% to Rs 42.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.38% to Rs 175.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

