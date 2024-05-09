Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys becomes official Digital Innovation Partner of Formula E

Infosys becomes official Digital Innovation Partner of Formula E

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infosys announced a strategic three-year partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the global motorsport championship for electric cars, as its official Digital Innovation Partner.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will provide in-race analytics, unlock fan engagement experiences, and enhance sustainability reporting and tracking for the Formula E championship.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The partnership between Infosys and Formula E will focus on three core areas: fan growth, technology innovation, and continued environmental stewardship.

Creating a new Fan Customer Data Platform: With the aim of engaging 500 million fans by 2030, Infosys will help build an AI-powered Fan Customer Data Platform for Formula E to unlock deep fan engagement and personalization opportunities, allowing Formula E to better serve its growing global fan base.

In-race insights and Driver Statistics: Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, the collaboration aims to provide real-time insights and real time driver statistics during races, enhancing the overall viewing experience for fans.

An enhanced sustainability data management tool: With the objective of playing a pivotal role in supporting Formula E's carbon reduction target of 45% by 2030, Infosys will work to transform the sport's carbon reporting capabilities by using AI to improve accuracy, reliability, and traceability of data collection, and setting new standards in sustainability assessments for the championship.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Infosys launches Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite

Infosys drives hybrid cloud-powered innovation for Australia-based Team Global Express

Infosys renews digital innovation partnership with ATP Tour until 2026

UAE's Zand Bank adopts Infosys Finacle Solutions suite

Liverpool FC welcomes Orion Innovation as its official digital transformation partner

HPCL slips after Q4 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 2,843 cr; declares dividend of Rs 16.50/ share

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 19.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 401.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India consolidated net profit rises 90.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story