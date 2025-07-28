Infosys enters into strategic collaboration with RWE AG

To support RWE's ongoing digital workplace transformation

Infosys today announced a strategic collaboration with RWE, a German multinational energy company, to drive automated digital workplace transformation and improve operational efficiency. Leveraging Infosys Workplace Suite, an amalgamation of tools and accelerators that help enterprises drive adoption of Digital Workplace Services, the collaboration will implement solutions that automate processes and enable self-service options, supporting RWE's ongoing efforts to drive operational excellence.

Infosys has collaborated with RWE as a trusted partner for over 12 years, supporting numerous modernization and business transformation initiatives. Leveraging this extensive experience and its expertise in complex digital workplace transformations, Infosys is working closely with RWE to modernize its workplace with a strong focus on user centricity and sustainability. Building on this extensive experience and its expertise in managing complex digital workplace transformations, Infosys will guide RWE towards a modern workplace, placing user centricity and sustainability at the heart of its approach. This transformation will use tools like migration factory for automated Office 365 migration, collaboration apps, business dashboards and reports, Azure-powered conversational bot, service request automation, and governance solutions. These tools will support RWE in streamlining business operations and enhancing the employee experience.