Nifty April futures trade at premium

IndusInd Bank, Kalyan Jewellers India and Zomato were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,435, a premium of 102.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,165.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 166.65 points or 0.72% to 23,332.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.43% to 13.72.

IndusInd Bank, Kalyan Jewellers India and Zomato were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News