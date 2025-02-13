Siemens Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 5164.15, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.92% in last one year as compared to a 6.07% rally in NIFTY and a 19.62% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5164.15, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 23166.7. The Sensex is at 76563.26, up 0.51%.Siemens Ltd has lost around 11.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31317.3, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5160, down 1.2% on the day. Siemens Ltd jumped 17.92% in last one year as compared to a 6.07% rally in NIFTY and a 19.62% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 75.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

