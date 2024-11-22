Infosys Ltd rises for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1858.8, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.26% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% jump in NIFTY and a 31.72% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1858.8, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 23682.8. The Sensex is at 78137.76, up 1.27%. Infosys Ltd has slipped around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41952.8, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1859.8, up 1.53% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 28.26% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% jump in NIFTY and a 31.72% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 27.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News