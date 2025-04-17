Infosys to acquire Houston-based MRE Consulting

To strengthen its capabilities in trading and risk management in energy sector

Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire MRE Consulting, a technology and business consulting service provider. This strategic investment brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk management, especially in the energy sector.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRE Consulting will bring a team of over 200 professionals with industry knowledge, consulting and deep technology experience in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms and ecosystems. Through decades of successful delivery, MRE Consulting has developed proprietary E/CTRM business process frameworks spanning multiple commodities, transportation modes and business models. These frameworks serve as the foundation for commodity trading projects, accelerating vendor selection, solution design and implementation. MRE brings new clients, and synergies with new buying centers.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Sustainability, Infosys, said, The world is now shifting towards a more sustainable future. With increasing complexity in integrating diverse sources of energy including renewables, global corporations require innovative solutions to navigate transformation. At Infosys, we are witnessing a significant rise in demand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM). By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector, we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients in this critical area of their business. We are excited to welcome MRE Consulting and its leadership team to the Infosys family.

