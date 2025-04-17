Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys to acquire Houston-based MRE Consulting

Infosys to acquire Houston-based MRE Consulting

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To strengthen its capabilities in trading and risk management in energy sector

Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire MRE Consulting, a technology and business consulting service provider. This strategic investment brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk management, especially in the energy sector.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRE Consulting will bring a team of over 200 professionals with industry knowledge, consulting and deep technology experience in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms and ecosystems. Through decades of successful delivery, MRE Consulting has developed proprietary E/CTRM business process frameworks spanning multiple commodities, transportation modes and business models. These frameworks serve as the foundation for commodity trading projects, accelerating vendor selection, solution design and implementation. MRE brings new clients, and synergies with new buying centers.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Sustainability, Infosys, said, The world is now shifting towards a more sustainable future. With increasing complexity in integrating diverse sources of energy including renewables, global corporations require innovative solutions to navigate transformation. At Infosys, we are witnessing a significant rise in demand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM). By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector, we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients in this critical area of their business. We are excited to welcome MRE Consulting and its leadership team to the Infosys family.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex soars 1,256 points, Nifty above 23,750; European mkt declines

Royal Enfield launches new Classic 350 in Nepal

Cipla allots 23,282 equity shares under ESOS

Sonata Software drops amid lower Q4 revenue guidance

IntellectAI launches Magic Placement built on Purple Fabric

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story