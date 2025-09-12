Sula Vineyards Ltd Slips 1.2%

Sula Vineyards Ltd has added 13.74% over last one month compared to 3.15% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX

Sula Vineyards Ltd fell 1.2% today to trade at Rs 284.3. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.18% to quote at 20895.64. The index is up 3.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sanstar Ltd decreased 1.12% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd lost 1.11% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 12.29 % over last one year compared to the 1.45% fall in benchmark SENSEX.