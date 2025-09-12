Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sula Vineyards Ltd Slips 1.2%

Sula Vineyards Ltd Slips 1.2%

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Sula Vineyards Ltd has added 13.74% over last one month compared to 3.15% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX

Sula Vineyards Ltd fell 1.2% today to trade at Rs 284.3. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.18% to quote at 20895.64. The index is up 3.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sanstar Ltd decreased 1.12% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd lost 1.11% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 12.29 % over last one year compared to the 1.45% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sula Vineyards Ltd has added 13.74% over last one month compared to 3.15% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13221 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 497.45 on 16 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 242.55 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

