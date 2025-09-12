RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.39% to Rs 368.25 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 103.45 crore from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The company bagged a Rs 70.94 crore contract from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation for selecting an implementation agency for supply, laying, installation, testing and commissioning of the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar City Network Backbone, along with operations and maintenance services. The project is scheduled for completion by 31 December 2026.

In addition, the company has received a Rs 32.51 crore order from Panvel Municipal Corporation. This contract, scheduled for completion by 19 March 2031, covers supply, installation, and services for providing connectivity (SDWAN-based Internet Lease Line/MPLS Line) at various locations under the Panvel Safe City Project.