RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.39% to Rs 368.25 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 103.45 crore from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation.The company bagged a Rs 70.94 crore contract from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation for selecting an implementation agency for supply, laying, installation, testing and commissioning of the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar City Network Backbone, along with operations and maintenance services. The project is scheduled for completion by 31 December 2026.
In addition, the company has received a Rs 32.51 crore order from Panvel Municipal Corporation. This contract, scheduled for completion by 19 March 2031, covers supply, installation, and services for providing connectivity (SDWAN-based Internet Lease Line/MPLS Line) at various locations under the Panvel Safe City Project.
RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app