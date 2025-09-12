Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.39% to Rs 368.25 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 103.45 crore from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The company bagged a Rs 70.94 crore contract from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation for selecting an implementation agency for supply, laying, installation, testing and commissioning of the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar City Network Backbone, along with operations and maintenance services. The project is scheduled for completion by 31 December 2026.

In addition, the company has received a Rs 32.51 crore order from Panvel Municipal Corporation. This contract, scheduled for completion by 19 March 2031, covers supply, installation, and services for providing connectivity (SDWAN-based Internet Lease Line/MPLS Line) at various locations under the Panvel Safe City Project.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

