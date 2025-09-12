Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 1.97%

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 1.91% over last one month compared to 0.55% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd gained 1.97% today to trade at Rs 1202.5. The BSE Realty index is up 0.79% to quote at 6921.01. The index is up 0.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 1.33% and DLF Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 14.43 % over last one year compared to the 1.45% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 1.91% over last one month compared to 0.55% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 38802 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28333 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.