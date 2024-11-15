Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 30.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.16% to Rs 284.37 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 30.86% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 284.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.284.37227.2045.9844.8480.0457.6445.2635.0429.6422.65

