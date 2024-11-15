Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 30.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales rise 25.16% to Rs 284.37 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 30.86% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 284.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales284.37227.20 25 OPM %45.9844.84 -PBDT80.0457.64 39 PBT45.2635.04 29 NP29.6422.65 31

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

