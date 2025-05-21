Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTT Data Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTT Data Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 587.67% to Rs 5.02 crore

Net Loss of GTT Data Solutions reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 587.67% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 16.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.020.73 588 16.1313.99 15 OPM %-53.59-2126.03 --16.06-16.94 - PBDT-3.07-14.43 79 -3.48-1.23 -183 PBT-4.24-14.44 71 -6.80-1.37 -396 NP-4.00-13.62 71 -6.77-0.60 -1028

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

