Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 23.15% to Rs 654.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 531.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 4752.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4566.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4752.174566.2320.0217.08968.67791.37883.62715.30654.47531.45

