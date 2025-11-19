India-US partnership remains strong, stable and continuously expanding: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, while addressing the Indo American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, emphasised that the IndiaUS partnership remains strong, stable and continuously expanding across strategic and economic sectors. He said there is no cause for concern regarding the bilateral relationship and reiterated that the friendship between the two nations stands on firm pillars of democracy, diversity and a shared developmental vision.
Goyal stated that the United States views India as a trusted partner, and both countries remain committed to expanding trade and commerce. He noted that a comprehensive partnership such as the IndiaUS relationship comprises several elements that may progress at different speeds. He added that negotiations are a continuous process and India must safeguard its interests while balancing the sensitivities of farmers, fishermen, small industries and businesses.
He said India has moved from being among the Fragile Five to becoming one of the top five global economies in the last 1012 years. He projected that India is on track to become the worlds third-largest economy by 2027. He cited strong banking systems, low inflation, controlled fiscal deficits, growing consumer sentiment and infrastructure expansion supported by GST reforms as key contributors to Indias robust economic fundamentals.
