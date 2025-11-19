Stock Alert: Infosys, TCS, HUL, NSDL, GR Infraprojects

Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

New Listing

Tenneco Clean Air India is slated to make its market debut on the mainboard today.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys announced that its share buyback offer will open on 20 November and close on 26 November. The company plans to repurchase up to 10 crore equity shares, representing 2.41% of its paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share, aggregating to Rs 18,000 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by the NHS Supply Chain for application development, support, and maintenance of its core business systems and cloud infrastructure platforms over a five-year period. TCS will deploy cloud- and AI-enabled solutions to modernize the IT systems and improve operational efficiency.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has fixed 5 December as the record date to determine eligible shareholders who will receive shares of Kwality Wall's (India) under the demerger of its ice cream business. The entitlement ratio has been set at 1:1. National Securities Depository (NSDL) received a warning letter from SEBI for non-compliance involving delayed disclosures by certain directors and committee members, where submissions were made beyond the stipulated 15-day period post securities transactions. G R Infraprojects said Western Railways has declared 15 November as the appointed date for a project worth Rs 262.28 crore. The EPC contract involves gauge conversion of a 38.900-km track and associated works, including 30 RUBs, in the Kosamba-Umarpada section of the Vadodara division.