Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.59% to Rs 16.80 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 12.60% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.59% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.8018.7915.958.783.142.333.022.301.431.27

