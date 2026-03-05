Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.8, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 43.84% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 14.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.8, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24631.05. The Sensex is at 79505.6, up 0.49%.Inox Wind Ltd has lost around 20.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35589.6, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.62 lakh shares in last one month.