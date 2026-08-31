Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 69.93, down 2.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 50.34% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 10.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.93, down 2.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24066. The Sensex is at 76990.62, down 0.35%.Inox Wind Ltd has eased around 11.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38003.65, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.54 lakh shares in last one month.