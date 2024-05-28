Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 39.20 crore

Net Loss of Mukta Arts reported to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 39.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 194.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.2041.30 -5 194.55163.18 19 OPM %-17.86-6.97 -7.252.95 - PBDT-1.55-0.69 -125 13.411.96 584 PBT-6.35-6.14 -3 -6.37-17.47 64 NP-6.99-6.86 -2 -6.66-18.75 64

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

