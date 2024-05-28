Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 1.24% in the March 2024 quarter

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 1.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.90% to Rs 622.56 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 1.24% to Rs 58.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 622.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 610.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.11% to Rs 228.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 2678.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2777.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales622.56610.97 2 2678.052777.13 -4 OPM %12.4013.14 -11.3412.91 - PBDT91.1494.15 -3 365.58396.21 -8 PBT74.5278.07 -5 301.17343.17 -12 NP58.7159.45 -1 228.48254.17 -10

