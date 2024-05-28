Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 131.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Cyber Media Research &amp; Services consolidated net profit rises 131.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 22.45 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 131.58% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.34% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 87.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.4519.34 16 87.3363.13 38 OPM %12.036.62 -6.926.89 - PBDT2.781.10 153 5.993.57 68 PBT2.711.03 163 5.713.30 73 NP1.320.57 132 3.592.12 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kopran consolidated net profit rises 131.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 131 cr

Cyber Media Research &amp; Services consolidated net profit rises 40.63% in the December 2023 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 27.11% in the March 2024 quarter

RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 131.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 1.24% in the March 2024 quarter

TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 1612.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 97.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story