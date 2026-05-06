Inox Wind Ltd soars 1.75%, rises for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.3, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 19.53% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.3, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Inox Wind Ltd has added around 31.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40990, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.44 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 106.49, up 1.68% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 35.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 19.53% fall in the Nifty Energy index.