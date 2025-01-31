Inox Wind Ltd up for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 171.81, up 6.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.68% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% drop in NIFTY and a 8.55% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 171.81, up 6.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Inox Wind Ltd has slipped around 8.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 165.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 100.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

