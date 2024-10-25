Inox Wind reports consolidated net profit of Rs 92.89 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Sales rise 97.56% to Rs 732.24 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind reported to Rs 92.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 97.56% to Rs 732.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 370.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales732.24370.64 98 OPM %23.6213.04 -PBDT138.16-1.89 LP PBT93.81-28.14 LP NP92.89-24.12 LP

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

